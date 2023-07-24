To All The Characters I’ve Been Before

And, finally, to Seven again, who reentered my life in Picard as someone new: someone tougher; messier, and more human. I couldn’t help but to imagine Voyager Seven standing next to my fourth grade self, as we stared at our futures together with confusion, disappointment, and vehement judgment born out of fear of what we didn’t understand. We had plans for our futures built on rigorous boundaries, rules and labels, and I think younger Seven and I would look at the people we are now as failures by those standards. And, strange as it may sound, I think we would both be okay with that. Navigating identity is not a weekend project, a to-do list item, or a cohesive thesis that must be defended. It is a confusing and messy journey through a life that is rarely neat or organized, and you can spend years fighting tooth and nail to fit yourself into the boxes you’ve chosen, only to find that you’ve grown into someone new in the meantime. It’s not about firm, one-time decisions; it’s about listening to yourself and, in the words of Seven herself, learning to adapt.

To the characters who showed me new ways of being, and laid the groundwork for realizations I would not make for years. To the characters who showed me that there’s no one way to be anything, and no one single way to be yourself. That change and adventures and a whirlwind of emotions are the stuff of life. To the characters I will be, and the adventures I have yet to boldly embark on. To the characters new and old who will teach me new truths about myself, to the adventures both heroic and heartbreaking we will go on, and to the person I am, who will continue to grow and change, but who I’ve grown to love. (Though if the writers’ room wants to give me a peek at next season’s arc so I can prepare, I wouldn’t complain.) To every queer person who has seen themselves reflected in the stars, and to Star Trek, which taught me the best you can do is to be yourself, to surround yourself with a good crew, and to boldly face the adventures laid out before you.