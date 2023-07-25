Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 18, 2017

    TNG Tikis Ready to Party

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Beeline Creative knows how to throw a party. Their Star Trek: The Original Series Geeki Tikis -- namely Kirk, Spock, Dr. McCoy, the Mugato, a Klingon and the Gorn -- are getting together with Beeline Creative's next wave of Star Trek Tikis... Captain Picard, Geordi La Forge, Worf, a Cardassian, a Ferengi and a Borg. These six Star Trek: The Next Generation mugs hold around 14 oz. each, and they'll look great next to your Horga'hn fertility statue.

    The Next Generation Geeki Tikis are available for purchase exclusively from ThinkGeek, and are available online and in stores. Visit ThinkGeek.com for more information or to purchase. Go to www.GeekiTikis.com to sign up for the Beeline Creative newsletter and for product alerts, and follow them at @beelinecreative.

