TNG: The Fourth Season and Redemption Blu-rays Out On July 30

July 30 can’t get here fast enough for many fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. That’s the day CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution will release both Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Fourth Season and Star Trek: The Next Generation – Redemption in extras-loaded Blu-ray editions.

The Fourth Season includes all 26 episodes, among them the memorable “The Best of Both Worlds, Part II,” “Reunion,” “Redemption,” “Final Mission,” “Qpid,” “The Drumhead,” “Brothers” and “In Theory,” all painstakingly restored and remastered. Among the extras on the six-disc set: audio commentaries by Brannon Braga, Rob Bowman, Mike and Denise Okuda and Ronald D. Moore, a gag reel and episodic promos. Brand-new elements will also include “Relativity: The Family Saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “In Conversation: The Art Department.” The former is a multi-part documentary that examines both the show’s explosion into a pop culture phenomenon after its third season and the Enterprise crew’s interpersonal bonds and family relationships, as depicted in “Brothers” and “Reunion.” The latter offers a look at some of TNG’s most-iconic designs, complemented by fresh interviews with production team members Herman Zimmerman, Doug Drexler, Rick Sternbach, the Okudas, Dan Curry and more.