TNG: Season Two Blu-ray Out on December 4

Star Trek: The Next Generation fans everywhere embraced TNG – Season One, the high-def Blu-ray set, when it was released. Now, while fans are still enjoying the hours and hours of episodes and extras on Season One, the countdown has begun for the release of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season Two, which will be available on December 4 in the US via CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. International dates will be announced.

Season two of TNG starred Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis and Wil Wheaton. Diana Muldaur joined the cast as Dr. Pulaski, though she was credited as a special guest, while Whoopi Goldberg recurred as Guinan and Colm Meaney was frequently on board as Chief O’Brien. Memorable episodes included “The Measure of a Man,” “Elementary, Dear Data,” “The Emissary” and “Q Who?,” which introduced the Borg.The 5-disc Season Two set includes all 22 episodes, as well as more than 120 minutes of brand-new documentaries that include recently recorded cast and crew interviews. Fans can expect an extended version of the episode “The Measure of a Man,” audio commentaries, a gag reel, Archival Mission Logs and Featurettes (among them “Reunification: 25 Years After The Next Generation” and “Making It So: Continuing The Next Generation”). Season Two will be available for the suggested retail price of $129.99 in the US.And, YES there will be in-theater events to celebrate the release of Season Two.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Season Two, as well as interviews, pre-order information, and for news about in-theater events.