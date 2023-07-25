TNG Season Three & "Best of Both Worlds" Blu-ray Sets Available NOW

Today is the day. The high-definition Blu-ray collections Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season Three and Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds are available now from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. Season Three offers all 26 third-season episodes, including “Sarek,” “Yesterday’s Enterprise” and “The Best of Both Worlds, Part I,” painstakingly restored a la the Season One and Season Two sets. Among the extras are “Inside the Writers’ Room,” a featurette in which Seth MacFarlane moderates an hour-plus-long conversation with Trek writers Brannon Braga, Ronald D. Moore, Rene Echevarria and Naren Shankar, and “Resistance Is Futile: Assimilating The Next Generation,” a multi-part documentary that explores the making of Season Three and includes a tribute to writer-producer Michael Piller, who passed away in 2005 at the too-young age of 57. Fans will also enjoy select audio commentaries (Ira Steven Behr on “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” for example, and Moore on “The Bonding”), episodic promos and, of course, an HD gag reel.

As for The Best of Both Worlds Blu-ray, it morphs the acclaimed two-part Borg-centric TNG saga into a 90-minute feature-length experience. Among the extras are “Regeneration: Engaging the Borg,” which lifts the lid on the creation of TNG’s greatest nemesis and features interviews with TNG cast members, writers, producers, makeup artists and the visual effects team. Also included are audio commentaries with guest star Elizabeth Dennehy, director Cliff Bole, and Mike and Denise Okuda. And, yes, there’s a blooper reel assembled from recently found original negatives.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season Three is a six-disc set priced at $130 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds is available for $28.28 in the U.S. and $32.00 in Canada.