Published Sep 3, 2014
TNG Season Seven And "All Good Things..." Blu-rays Out in December
“Good luck, Jean-Luc, I’m going to miss you,” Q intoned to Captain Picard. “But then, all good things must come to an end.” Q, of course, loved to tease Captain Picard. In fact, he lived for it. Yet, never were truer words spoken. “All Good Things…,” the 1995 Hugo Award winner for “Best Dramatic Presentation,” closed out seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation in style, as the past, present and future of the USS Enterprise and her crew intersected in the much-anticipated series finale.
And, come December 2014, fans will be able to relive both season seven and “All Good Things,” as CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Homed Media Distribution release Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Seventh Season Blu-ray and Star Trek: The Next Generation – All Good Things Blu-ray, with the episodes remastered in high definition and the discs complemented by a new collection of bonus material.
Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Seventh Season Blu-ray will boast all 26 final-season episodes and a treasure chest of previously unseen interviews with cast and crew, including the three-part documentary “The Sky’s The Limit: The Eclipse Of Star Trek: The Next Generation” and the featurette “In Conversation: Lensing Star Trek: The Next Generation,” as well as deleted scenes and an unreleased gag reel.
Meanwhile, the Star Trek: The Next Generation – All Good Things Blu-ray set presents the two-part epic series finale as a full-length feature remastered into high-definition. The finale is augmented by a newly produced documentary titled “The Unknown Possibilities of Existence: Making ‘All Good Things…,’” new commentaries by Ronald D. Moore and Brannon Braga, and previously unreleased deleted scenes.