TNG Season Seven And "All Good Things..." Blu-rays Out in December

“Good luck, Jean-Luc, I’m going to miss you,” Q intoned to Captain Picard. “But then, all good things must come to an end.” Q, of course, loved to tease Captain Picard. In fact, he lived for it. Yet, never were truer words spoken. “All Good Things…,” the 1995 Hugo Award winner for “Best Dramatic Presentation,” closed out seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation in style, as the past, present and future of the USS Enterprise and her crew intersected in the much-anticipated series finale.

And, come December 2014, fans will be able to relive both season seven and “All Good Things,” as CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Homed Media Distribution release Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Seventh Season Blu-ray and Star Trek: The Next Generation – All Good Things Blu-ray, with the episodes remastered in high definition and the discs complemented by a new collection of bonus material.