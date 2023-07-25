TNG Season 8 Spoof Guide Coming in October

Are you ready for a REALLY different Star Trek book? Then behold our preview of Star Trek: The Next Generation: Warped -- An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season. Featuring text by Mike McMahan and illustrations by Jason Ho, Warped is a TNG parody guide that will be released in October by Simon & Schuster/Gallery Books. StarTrek.com

of course. This is humor. Sorrye basement of the Star Trek archives, behind shelves of U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D models, bags of wigs, and bins of plastic phasers, sits a dusty cardboard box. Inside is a pile of VHS tapes that contain never-before-seen episodes and behind-the-scenes footage for something truly amazing. The world thinks there are only seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but there’s one more. A secret season.Actually, not really. But that didn't stop Mike McMahan, creator of the parody Twitter account @TNG_S8, from making a guide full of:REAL* TNG SEASON 8 FACTS AND STORIES!REAL* TNG SEASON 8 DIALOGUE AND IMAGES!(* Again, not really, of course. This is humor. Sorry.)Star Trek: The Next Generation: Warped -- An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season will run 192 pages and costs $16 in the U.S. and $21 in Canada. Visit www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order.

---

Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.