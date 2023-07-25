TNG Season 2 Coming To Blu-ray In December

The 25th anniversary celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation will continue in earnest on December 4, with the release of Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Second Season on Blu-ray via CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution. The 5-disc collection will include all 22 episodes, and two-plus hours of new special features.

Among the highlights: an HD, extended cut of “The Measure of a Man,” featuring deleted scenes and different shot angles; the original episode is included as well, as is a “Hybrid Extended Cut.” Then there’s a TNG cast reunion roundtable, filmed this year in Calgary, with Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton and LeVar Burton. And other new features a gag reel (in HD) and a two-part documentary about season two, “Making It So: Continuing Star Trek: The Next Generation,” broken into “Strange New Worlds” (Part One) and “New Life and New Civilizations” (Part Two). And there’s more: episode promos; a Reading Rainbow segment (with LeVar Burton, from 1988); “The Measure of a Man” audio commentary by Melinda Snodgrass and Mike and Denise Okuda, etc.