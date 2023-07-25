TNG Season 2 Blu-ray Theater Event Set For Nov. 29

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season Two will arrive on Blu-ray on December 4, and that can only mean one thing: fans will be able to check out two episodes on the big screen as part of a special in-theater event entitled Star Trek: The Next Generation – A Celebration of Season 2. NCM Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment are teaming up to present the one-night-only event, which will be held in select theaters nationwide at 7 p.m. on November 29. The fan-favorite second-season episodes “Q Who?” and “The Measure of a Man” will be shown, with “The Measure of a Man” not only upgraded to HD, but extended with the world premiere of 13 minutes of never-before-seen footage.Further, fans will be treated to never-before-seen interviews with the original cast members and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the artists who created the original FX elements and photography. Also on tap: an exclusive look at the extensive season-two restoration effort and an emotional, laugh-filled reunion of the original TNG cast members, captured in December 2011, as they celebrated 25 years of TNG.Tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 2, but you – our StarTrek.com readers -- can click HERE right now to find the theater closest to you and to buy your tickets.