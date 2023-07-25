TNG PEZ Dispensers Beaming Soon to Stores

Star Trek and PEZ. Is there anything sweeter? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Timed to the celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary, the PEZ Star Trek: The Next Generation Limited-Edition Collector’s Set will be available at retailers nationwide in September and will feature eight character dispensers: Picard, Riker, Data, Dr. Crusher, La Forge, Troi and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D. Fans should also be on the lookout in September for a Walmart exclusive featuring Picard as the Borg, Locutus. The PEZ Star Trek: The Next Generation Limited-Edition Collector’s Sets will be priced at $17.99-$19.99. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.