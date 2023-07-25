Published Jul 31, 2012
TNG PEZ Dispensers Beaming Soon to Stores
TNG PEZ Dispensers Beaming Soon to Stores
Star Trek and PEZ. Is there anything sweeter? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Timed to the celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary, the PEZ Star Trek: The Next Generation Limited-Edition Collector’s Set will be available at retailers nationwide in September and will feature eight character dispensers: Picard, Riker, Data, Dr. Crusher, La Forge, Troi and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D. Fans should also be on the lookout in September for a Walmart exclusive featuring Picard as the Borg, Locutus. The PEZ Star Trek: The Next Generation Limited-Edition Collector’s Sets will be priced at $17.99-$19.99. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.