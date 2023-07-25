TNG Mirror Universe Badge Revealed

Since the Mirror Universe seems to be very much on the minds of Star Trek fans at the moment, it's only fitting to note that QMx has introduced a Star Trek: The Next Generation Mirror Universe Magnetic Badge... of the Terran Empire.

The Mirror Universe's Terran Empire is a repressive interstellar body dominated by the people from Earth, while its counterpart is the United Federation of Planets in the Prime Universe. As such, the QMx badge features the emblem of the Terran Empire, with the planet Earth backed by a powerful sword.

The badge is made of zinc alloy, and what sets it apart from the original is the QMx signature clasp, which uses strong, short-field magnets that are embedded in each badge itself and in a glossy backplate. That means no more pinholes in delicate fabric; the badge can even be worn on leather and suede.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation Mirror Universe Magnetic Badge is available now, priced at $14.95. Go to www.qmxonline.com to purchase one.