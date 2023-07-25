Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 26, 2012

    TNG In-Theater Events Set For Australia, Canada

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: The Next Generation is an internationally popular phenomenon, and so it's only fitting that the eagerly anticipated Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event -- the one-night-only, in-theater celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season One's upcoming arrival on Blu-ray -- will also be held in theaters in Canada and Australia. Front Row Centre Events and BY Experience in association with CBS TV will present The 25th Anniversary Event in select theaters across Canada on Monday, July 23, while NCM Fathom and CBS are teaming up with Sharmill Films to present the Event on nearly two dozen screens throughout Australia on Thursday, July 26.

    Click HERE for details about Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Event in Canada and HERE for details about the Event in Australia. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for future breaking news.

