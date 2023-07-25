Published Mar 12, 2012
TNG Guest Dr. Hawking On The Big Bang Theory
Big Bang Theory executive producer Bill Prady took to the show's Facebook page to comment on the casting of Dr. Hawking. "When people would ask us who a ‘dream guest star’ for the show would be, we would always joke and say Stephen Hawking – knowing that it was a long shot of astronomical proportions,” he said. “In fact, we’re not exactly sure how we got him. It’s the kind of mystery that could only be understood by, say, a Stephen Hawking.”
