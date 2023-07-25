Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 12, 2012

    TNG Guest Dr. Hawking On The Big Bang Theory

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Descent Part I

    Big Bang Theory executive producer Bill Prady took to the show's Facebook page to comment on the casting of Dr. Hawking. "When people would ask us who a ‘dream guest star’ for the show would be, we would always joke and say Stephen Hawking – knowing that it was a long shot of astronomical proportions,” he said. “In fact, we’re not exactly sure how we got him. It’s the kind of mystery that could only be understood by, say, a Stephen Hawking.”

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about both appearances.

