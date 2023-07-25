TNG EXPOsed Tickets On Sale Tomorrow At 10 a.m. MST

As Captain Picard would say, it’s time to “make it so.” Tickets for Star Trek TNG EXPOsed, – a reunion of the entire principal cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation and sure to be the highlight of the upcoming Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo – will go on sale tomorrow, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. MST.

30,000-plus people attended the 2011 Expo and even more are expected this year as fans from across the world descend on Calgary, Canada, from April 27-29 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of TNG with Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Michael Dorn, Denise Crosby and Wil Wheaton. The TNG cast will be on hand, separately and in special pairings, for appearances, autograph sessions and photo opportunities, and will also appear together at a reunion event, Star Trek TNG EXPOsed, on April 28.

Other media guests will be on hand, including Peter David, Adam West, Stan Lee, Jon Bernthal, Gil Gerard, John Noble, David Prowse, Adam Baldwin, Hayden Panettiere, James Marsters, Katee Sackhoff and Robert Englund. Fans can participate in panel discussions, photo ops and more.

Tickets for the Star Trek TNG EXPOsed event can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

For additional details about the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo and/or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

To read our full story about the TNG cast’s participation at the Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, click HERE, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the Calgary Expo.