TNG & DS9 Director Paul Lynch Looks Back, Part 2

Yesterday, in the first half of our extensive, exclusive interview with Paul Lynch, the veteran Star Trek director revealed how he first came aboard The Next Generation and shared his memories of his five TNG adventures. Today, in the second half of our interview, Lynch discusses his five DS9 installments, talks about his other credits, including the venerable horror flick Prom Night, and shares his plans for the future.

Who brought you on board for DS9?

Lynch: It was Rick Berman and, again, that was after a pilot. A friend of Rick’s had done the pilot, an Englishman named David Carson. So, again, I got the first show after the pilot, which they thought was lucky, or something.

How different a set was Deep Space Nine?

Lynch: Well, it didn’t have Patrick Stewart, and that was the difference. And the cast was not quite as good. It was OK, but without Patrick, it was an almost completely different show. And it was often hard to make it work. There was a problem with the lead actor. I had worked with Avery Brooks on a Spenser television movie, and he was sensational and terrific. But for some reason, they weren’t happy with what he was doing or what he had done in the pilot. So we kind of butted heads, which was unusual, because we hadn’t on Hawk. He’d been doing Hawk on Spenser for Hire for, I think, five years. So he knew Hawk, and that was fine, but this was a different character for him. So he’d done the (DS9) pilot and normally, by the pilot, the characters are set, the way they’re going to be played. That’s how he was playing it, but Rick had problems with the pilot and he had problems with my episode.