TNG & DS9 Director Paul Lynch Looks Back, Part 1

Lynch: First of all, that was a remake of another show that they’d done the show. D.C. Fontana wrote the original and she’d worked with Gene a long time, and she wrote this, too. What stands out for me was Brent Spiner’s performance with Denise Crosby. They were wonderful together. They were like Ricky and Lucy. That’s what immediately stood out, their fun scenes, and that’s what stood out, the humor, which is why I think I got the job, actually. I’d come over from doing Moonlighting.

OK, since we’ve got you, we must ask about a strange little detail. What was up with that greased, twisted bit of hair on Crosby's forehead?

Lynch: I don’t remember. Sorry, I don’t remember that.

So the debate will continue. Let’s move on to “11001001”...

Lynch: That was the one with the Bynars in it, who talked together. That was another kind of light, light, light show, and it had the romance in it between Riker and the hologram girl. Carolyn McCormick played Minuet, and she, not long after that, went on to a major part on Spenser for Hire with Bob Urich. I worked with him years later. Carolyn was a nice woman, very talented, and she and Jonathan (Frakes) had a very hot thing going on in this (holodeck) fantasy lounge.

“Unnatural Selection”…

Lynch: That was a heavy Diana Muldaur episode and it was, I’m told the first episode in which Colm Meaney was listed as a guest star. Colm, like Patrick, was an absolute pro. Diana was just great in it, just terrific. She’d come into the show maybe because she was bored or something. I didn’t get the impression that she needed the job. By this time, Gates McFadden had left, and so Diana was terrific.

“A Matter of Time”…

Lynch: That had a very good script by Rick Berman, and Matt Frewer was perfect for the episode. He was the guy who was stealing things, but they think he’s somebody else. It was really a nice little mystery and a very entertaining episode. Matt was another Canadian, and he’s studied in London, which was where he started doing Max Headroom. That’s what brought him to America. He was another pro.

Your last TNG episode was “The First Duty”...

Lynch: I didn’t even realize this, but I had hired (guest star) Robert Duncan McNeill for a Twilight Zone that I did. He was really terrific. Compared to young actors today he was like Marlon Brando. It was a 40-minute Twilight Zone. So I brought him in to audition for “The First Duty” and they agreed that he was great, and they hired him. It was a really interesting episode and now, because of this relationship the producers now had with Robbie, they brought him back later to star in Voyager. As you know, he started directing on that, and now he’s a very respected television director. We also had Ray Walston in that episode. He was a wonderful guy with wonderful stories and a great, old pro. I was very busy on the set, but out of the side of my eye I’d see Patrick Stewart and Ray Walston hanging out, and that seemed right to me. An American pro and an English pro, equal, and they were terrific together.

Of the five TNG episodes you directed, which did you feel turned out best and which were you most disappointed in?

Lynch: That’s a toughie. I was very lucky that I got really good scripts. I think “A Matter of Time” would be my least favorite and my first one, “The Naked Now,” would be my favorite.

Really? Most Star Trek fans would consider “The Naked Now” to be the weakest and “Unnatural Selection,” “A Matter of Time” or “The First Duty” to be the best…

Lynch: I think there’s a reason for that, for the negative reaction to “The Naked Now,” and that is that it presented the cast from the pilot in a completely different way, so it was hard for people to accept that. But that is what I liked about it. You saw the pilot. You saw the actors being straight dramatic actors. That first episode, they went off on this wonky trip. Then, in the next episode they’re back to being what they were. I liked that -- and this was Gene and Bob – because it set up that you don’t know where the show was going to go. That’s what made the show so incredibly entertaining, that it wasn’t just a detective show or a comedy. It could be a detective show this week and a comedy the next week or a thriller or an action show. Then you had the science fiction and the special effects. That was one of the big plusses of the show, but I’d heard that people didn’t like “The Naked Now” as much because the characters changed way out of what they knew.

Check back tomorrow to read part two of our interview with Paul Lynch, in which he recounts his DS9 experiences, looks at his non-Trek career and talks about what he’s working on now.