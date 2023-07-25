Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 18, 2017

    TNG Crew Gets the TITANS Treatment

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Following on the heels of their popular Star Trek: The Original Series Titans 3" blindbox wave, Titan Merchandise has introduced the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D in the new Star Trek Titans: The Next Generation – The “Make It So" Collection. Characters featured include Captain Picard, Riker (with beard), Worf, Data, Troi, La Forge, Dr. Crusher, Yar, Wesley Crusher, Q, Tomalak, Gul Madred, Gowron and Locutus.

    Each figure is 3” blind-boxed and certain pieces come with a character-specific accessory. As a bonus, there are two hidden chase figures for fans to hunt and collect. Look for the Star Trek Titans: The Next Generation – The “Make It So" Collection at a store near you.

