TNG Character You'd Promote to Admiral Is...

Which of these TNG characters would you promote to admiral if you could? That was this past week's StarTrek.com poll question. The reply options were Data, Geordi La Forge, Will Riker, Jean-Luc Picard, Tasha Yar, Beverly Crusher and Worf. More than 12,000 fans voted—and one character stood (bald) head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the results: