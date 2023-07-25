Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 17, 2015

    TNG Character You'd Promote to Admiral Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which of these TNG characters would you promote to admiral if you could? That was this past week's StarTrek.com poll question. The reply options were Data, Geordi La Forge, Will Riker, Jean-Luc Picard, Tasha Yar, Beverly Crusher and Worf. More than 12,000 fans voted—and one character stood (bald) head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the results:

    Jean-Luc Picard (56%)
    Data (16%)
    Will Riker (14%)
    Worf (6%)
    Beverly Crusher (4%)
    Geordi La Forge (3%)
    Tasha Yar (1%)

    So, how did your choice fare?

