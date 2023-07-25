Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 12, 2016

    TNG Character Who'd Make Best Wingman/Wingwoman Is...

    Which one of these Star Trek: The Next Generation crew members would make the best wingman or wingwoman? That was the question StarTrek.com posed to fans for our latest weekly poll. The reply options were Jean-Luc Picard, Beverly Crusher, Will Riker, Data, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Worf and Wesley Crusher. More than 5,000 fans voted and here are the results, though you can probably guess who came in at Number One:

    Will Riker (47%)

    Data (17%)

    Deanna Troi (10%)

    Worf (8%, 404 votes)

    Geordi La Forge (8%, 393 votes)

    Jean-Luc Picard (6%)

    Beverly Crusher (2%, 113 votes)

    Wesley Crusher (2%, 108 votes)

    And how did YOUR wingman or wingwoman of choice fare?

