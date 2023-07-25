Published May 28, 2016
TNG Character Fans Would Promote to Admiral Is...
Which of these TNG characters would you promote to admiral? That was the latest StarTrek.com poll question, and fans could vote for Beverly Crusher, Data, Geordi La Forge, Jean-Luc Picard, Will Riker, Worf and Tasha Yar. Nearly 6,000 fans voted and here are the results...
Jean-Luc Picard (57%)
Will Riker (17%)
Data (13%)
Worf (4%, 265 votes)
Beverly Crusher (4%, 248 votes)
Geordi La Forge (4%, 213 votes)
Tasha Yar (1%)
And will YOUR character of choice recieve that promotion?