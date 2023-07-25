Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 13, 2016

    TNG Borg Backpack Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The hive, and surely Star Trek fans everywhere will want to snap up the new Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Borg Backpack, available now from The Coop. The faux leather and nylon backpack features a stitched Borg insignia, metallic circuit board print, comfort-shaped back padding and adjustable straps, as well as a padded interior pocket that fits any size tablet, and also front and side zippers. The TNG Backpack costs $89.95. Go to www.thecoop.com to purchase it.

