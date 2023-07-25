TNG Bluetooth Communicator Badge Available Now

The Bluetooth Communication Badge joins the previously announced Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock Bluetooth Talking Figure Speakers, which will also available for the 2016 holiday season.

“We are very excited for the future of our Star Trek range of functional collectibles and are only getting started," Jeremy Larrson of Fametek Inc., said in a statement. "Not only is this unit awesome as a collectible, it’s extremely useful on so many levels. I find something new to use it for every day."

The new Bluetooth Communications Badge will be available for pre-sale at shop.StarTrek.com. For additional information go to www.fametek.com or visit their Facebook page.