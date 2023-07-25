Published Sep 9, 2016
TNG Bluetooth Communicator Badge Available Now
TNG Bluetooth Communicator Badge Available Now
The latest Star Trek product from FAMETEK is the long-awaited Star Trek: The Next Generation Bluetooth, available now for pre-order from the StarTrek.com Shop. The Bluetooth communicator badge, which will ship in November, boasts the following features:
- Wireless Bluetooth connection to phones, tablets and computers
- Talk to SIRI or GOOGLE NOW for hands-free and ear-free communication
- Built-In Omni-Directional Microphone with noise cancelation
- 1 Button system for all functions
- Answer and Make phone calls
- Play / Pause music
- Send and listen to texts and emails
- Universal translator with 3rd party apps
- Classic “Chirp” noise to indicate functions or on demand in CosPlay mode
- USB Rechargeable Battery
- High quality Massive Audio micro transducers
- Strong Neodymium magnet backing
The Bluetooth Communication Badge joins the previously announced Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock Bluetooth Talking Figure Speakers, which will also available for the 2016 holiday season.
“We are very excited for the future of our Star Trek range of functional collectibles and are only getting started," Jeremy Larrson of Fametek Inc., said in a statement. "Not only is this unit awesome as a collectible, it’s extremely useful on so many levels. I find something new to use it for every day."
The new Bluetooth Communications Badge will be available for pre-sale at shop.StarTrek.com. For additional information go to www.fametek.com or visit their Facebook page.