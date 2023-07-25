TNG Blu-ray Bonanza Coming In April

As for The Best of Both Worlds Blu-ray, it takes the two-part TNG saga that featured the Borg and reedits it into a 90-minute feature-length experience. Extras include “Regeneration: Engaging the Borg,” which details the creation of the powerful Trek enemy and includes interviews with TNG cast, writers, visual effects staff, makeup artists and producers. There’s also an audio commentary with director Cliff Bole, Mike and Denise Okuda, and actress Elizabeth Dennehy. And, yes, there’s a gag reel, too.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season Three is a six-disc set that will sell for $130 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada. Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds will sell for $28.28 in the U.S. and $32.00 in Canada. Click HERE to pre-order.