Published Feb 4, 2013
TNG Blu-ray Bonanza Coming In April
It’ll be a Blu-ray bonanza for Star Trek fans come April 30. That’s the day CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution will release two new high-definition collections: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season Three and Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds.
Season Three will include all 26 third-season episodes, including “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” “Sarek” and “The Best of Both Worlds, Part 1,” each painstakingly restored in the manner of Season One and Season Two. Among the extras are an “Inside the Writers’ Room” featurette with Seth MacFarlane moderating a conversation with Trek scribes Ronald Moore, Brannon Braga, Naren Shankar and Rene Echevarria. Then there’s “Resistance Is Futile: Assimilating The Next Generation,” a multi-part documentary examines the making of Season Three and includes a tribute to writer-producer Michael Piller. Fans can also expect select audio commentaries (Moore on “The Bonding” and Moore and Ira Steven Behr on “Yesterday’s Enterprise,” for example), episodic promos and, of course, an HD blooper reel.
As for The Best of Both Worlds Blu-ray, it takes the two-part TNG saga that featured the Borg and reedits it into a 90-minute feature-length experience. Extras include “Regeneration: Engaging the Borg,” which details the creation of the powerful Trek enemy and includes interviews with TNG cast, writers, visual effects staff, makeup artists and producers. There’s also an audio commentary with director Cliff Bole, Mike and Denise Okuda, and actress Elizabeth Dennehy. And, yes, there’s a gag reel, too.
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season Three is a six-disc set that will sell for $130 in the U.S. and $150 in Canada. Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Best of Both Worlds will sell for $28.28 in the U.S. and $32.00 in Canada. Click HERE to pre-order.