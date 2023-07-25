TNG Blu-ray Audio Fix

Audio issues affecting several episodes in the Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Season One Blu-ray set are being dealt with promptly. CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution issued a statement today describing the problems and the steps they’re taking to resolve them. The instructions below are for US fans. Instructions for international fans are forthcoming. The statement reads as follows:

Dear Star Trek Fans,

We have discovered an anomaly in the English 7.1 DTS Master Audio track in our Star Trek: The Next Generation Season One Blu-ray Box set. There are some episodes that inadvertently had their front channel designations incorrectly mapped, resulting in an undesired playback experience when listening to them in a 7.1 or 5.1 Surround Sound environment.

We are quickly working to remedy the situation. Replacement discs (Disc 1, 3 and 4) will be made available free of charge. Please email phe.stng@bydeluxe.com for details regarding the replacement program. You may also call 877-DELUXE6 (877-335-8936) between 8am to 6pm Pacific, Monday-Friday.

We strive to provide our fans the best Blu-ray experience possible and sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.