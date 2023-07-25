Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 10, 2015

    TNG BBQ Set Ready to Beam Heat

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's getting cold out there, but it's getting hot in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com. And that's because the Shop has just unveiled its latest product, a Star Trek The Next Generation BBQ Set:

    The set includes seven (7) custom stainless steel BBQ tools, including a USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D Spatula, TNG Delta Tongs, a Cardassian Fork, and four TNG Delta Skewers. And it all comes in an aluminum case with custom logo plate. The Star Trek The Next Generation BBQ Set is available now. It costs $69.95. Go to www.shop.startrek.com to purchase.

