TNG 30th Anniversary Posters Available Now

Bye Bye, Robot announced that returning artists Tracie Ching and Charity Wood have created two new posters, one each, inspired by the celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 30th anniversary on September 28, 2017.

Ching’s newest print, titled “TNG 30,” is an 18”x24” lithograph printed on 100lb paper. It depicts the show’s key characters a vast starfield and features the official TNG 30th anniversary logo. Included in the portrait are Captain Picard, Commander Riker, Lt. Commander La Forge, Lt. Commander Data, Lt. Worf, Counselor Troi, and Doctor Crusher.

“We’re very pleased to be working again with Tracie Ching,” Chris Wood, co-founder of Bye Bye Robot, said in a statement. “Her work spans films, concerts, sports and much more, and brings a modern bold style to our Star Trek artwork lineup.”

The second poster in the release is Charity Wood’s newest print, “Make It So.” It’s an extra-wide 14”x36” piece that unites well with the other ships in her series. Printed on acid-free heavy-weight card stock, “Make It So” depicts the U.S.S. Enterprise as she flies through uncharted territory on her signature mission of continued exploration. Wood’s stylized use of paint splatters, bold color and inverse linework adds to the energetic feel of this iconic ship’s portrait.

The new art prints are available for $25 each, with “Make It So” offered at a limited-time introductory price. They can be purchased in the U.S., beginning today, from byebyerobot.com at the price listed above, plus shipping.