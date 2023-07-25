TNG 30 Coin Available Now from Perth Mint

The Perth Mint's latest Star Trek product is a limited-edition Star Trek: Next Generation 30th Anniversary 2-oz Silver $2 Tuvalu 2017 coin. One side features the TNG 30th Anniversary logo and a color images of the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D and her crew, including Deanna Troi, Worf, William T. Riker, Captain Picard, Geordi La Forge, Dr. Beverly Crusher and Data. The design also includes the Perth Mint's traditional "P" mintmark and the inscription: "STAR TREK THE NEXT GENERATION 30." The coin's obverse boasts an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the inscriptions: "QUEEN ELIZABETH II" "2 DOLLAR" (the face value), "TUVALU" (the issue country), "2017" (the issue year) and "2oz 9999 Ag" (the weight of the coin and fineness of the Silver).

The coin comes packaged in a circular presentation case with a LED light that illuminates when the lid is opened, as well as a Certificate of Authenticity. It's priced at AUS $209.09 and US $160.51.

The Perth Mint released a 1-oz TNG 30th Anniversary coin featuring Picard and Locutus. It's priced at AUS $104.55 and US $80.26.

The Perth Mint has also released a 2-oz TNG 30th Anniversary coin featuring Lieutenant Commander Worf. It's priced at AUS $209.09 and US $160.51.

Go to www.perthmint.com.au for additional details and to purchase the coins.