Titan's 50 Years of Star Trek, Vol. 2, Out Now

Covering every incarnation of Star Trek, from The Original Series to Enterprise and the Trek feature films, "Fifty Years of Star Trek" features classic archive interviews with leading cast members, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Scott Bakula, and many more. Fans will also discover how actors Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and the other stars of the recent movies made the characters their own.