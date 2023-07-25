Published Nov 29, 2016
Titan's 50 Years of Star Trek, Vol. 2, Out Now
"Fifty Years of Star Trek," Titan Magazines' second volume of archive material, charts the amazing story behind the making of the iconic sci-fi franchise, as told by the people closest to it: the stars of the shows and movies.
Covering every incarnation of Star Trek, from The Original Series to Enterprise and the Trek feature films, "Fifty Years of Star Trek" features classic archive interviews with leading cast members, including William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Scott Bakula, and many more. Fans will also discover how actors Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and the other stars of the recent movies made the characters their own.
For more information or to get your copy now, go to www.titan-comics.com.