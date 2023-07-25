Titan: Fortune of War Out Today

Star Trek: Titan: Fortune of War -- featuring Admiral William Riker, Captain Christine Vale and the crew of the Starship Titan -- is out today as a novel and audiobook from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books. StarTrek.com has an excerpt of the audiobook for fans to check out, as well as a full official synopsis of the David Mack-penned adventure:

Twenty years have passed since the interstellar scourge known as the Husnock were exterminated without warning by a being with godlike abilities. Left behind, intact but abandoned, their desolate worlds and derelict ships brim with destructive potential. Now a discovery by a Federation cultural research team has drawn the attention of several ruthless factions. From black market smugglers to alien military forces, it seems every belligerent power in the quadrant hopes to capture the Husnock's lethal technology. All that stands between the Galaxy and those who have come to plunder the cruelest secrets of the Husnock are Admiral William Riker, Captain Christine Vale, and the crew of the Starship Titan.

As previously reported, Star Trek: Titan -- Fortune of War spans 304 pages and is available as a mass market paperback, unabridged audio download (via iTunes and Audible) and eBook. It'll cost $7.99 in the U.S. and $10.99 in Canada. Find it on iTunes, Audible, and Amazon.