Titan Beaming Up Kirk And Picard Maxi-Busts In Nov.

Captain Kirk and Captain Picard are nearly ready to beam up. Titan Merchandise will, in November, launch their Star Trek Masterpiece Collection with maxi-busts of William Shatner as Kirk and Patrick Stewart as Picard. According to Titan, “every physical detail of the captain of the original Enterprise has been recreated, from the warmth of his smile to the texture of his uniform top in this astonishingly detailed three-quarter-length, 8” tall maxi-bust.” Likewise, “Every nuance of Picard’s cerebral military brilliance is captured” in the Picard maxi-bust. Both polystone busts measure 8” tall and 5” wide.