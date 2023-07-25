Tis a Puzzle

Spock would surely deem this news "fascinating." Jumbo Games, the United Kingdom's leading manufacturer of adult puzzles, will produce a range of Star Trek jigsaw puzzles that will be available in September, timed to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Star Trek

tails abou will include a 1,000- and 500-piece puzzle.The colorful 1,000-piece puzzle will feature an image that depicts the key characters, ships and universes across the decades of Star Trek, all in a highly detailed puzzle image. And the 500-piece puzzle will focus on Star Trek: Next Generation. "The puzzles will make brilliant collectable pieces, that we envisage being very popular with many new and long standing Trekkies,” said Stewart Middleton, Managing Director at Jumbo Games. "With the Destination Star Trek fan expo coming to the NEC, Birmingham from 7th – 9th October and attended by thousands of dedicated fans throughout Europe, we expect the demand for these new lines will be very high.”Go to www.jumbo.eu for additional details about the products, which will be available exclusively in the UK.

