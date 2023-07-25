Tips for a Great Convention Experience

Approaching CosplayersAs far as rules of etiquette that non-cosplayers should know when approaching those in costume at conventions, it’s always nice to ask permission first before taking a photo. If you see a cosplayer eating, taking a drink, on a bench with their shoes or mask off, etc., please let them finish before asking for a photo.

Watch the TouchSome costumes and makeup jobs are delicate, so please don’t “glomp,” or violently hug a cosplayer unless they say it’s okay. In the same way, please ask before touching a cosplayer or their costume and accessories, and avoid tapping a cosplayer on the shoulder from behind-- it can be unnerving, and some people don't like to be touched.

Give Them PrivacyThere have been times that I’ve been in the restroom changing costumes, or applying makeup, and someone begins a conversation asking me about my costume or makeup– right as I’m trying to concentrate on my quick change and makeup application. It would be helpful -- and appreciated -- if you really want to know about the costume/makeup, if you would wait outside the restroom and approach the cosplayer after they are done and ready for the world.

Be Ready for the PhotoIf you see a cosplayer hurrying somewhere, they may be on their way to a panel or a photo op that they don’t want to miss. It’s helpful to have your camera already out and ready to go for a quick photo, rather than in the bottom of a bag, inside of a case, with batteries that you forgot to change first.

Ask the Character for a PhotoIf you know the name of the character and you’d like a photo, but you’re across the room or down the hallway, instead of yelling, “Hey, can I get your photo?”– when you could be addressing ANYONE there– it’s helpful instead to say something like, “Hey– Mr. Data!”– then wait for the cosplayer to turn around– “Could I get a photo?” With so many people there and with so much going on at once, and with cosplayers wearing helmets, masks, effects contact lenses, etc., it’s NOT that your request is being ignored– we may just not even realize that you’re trying to get our attention.

