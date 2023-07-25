Star Trek crews have been encountering powerful aliens since the very first journey of the Phoenix alerted a passing Vulcan ship. However, only a few of those aliens claimed to be gods, and fewer still had truly god-like abilities to back up those assertions.

Still, some encounters did lead to life forms who wielded genuine power beyond the understanding of our brave human crews. Were they simple aliens, wayward gods, or something in between? Whatever the answer, here are just a few of the most powerful beings encountered by Federation crews over the centuries.

Apollo

Apollo presented Kirk and the Star Trek: The Original Series crew with an interesting case in “Who Mourns for Adonais?” While he may not have been truly supernatural, he was by all appearances the actual god Apollo of Greek myth. Thousands of years ago, he and others of his species had arrived on Earth to eventually form the pantheon of Greek gods, drawing power from some combination of human adulation and extra-dimensional energy focused through their temples.