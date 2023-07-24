5 Times Theater Took Center Stage in Star Trek

While Star Trek highlights STEM fields throughout the franchise, it also makes sure to give equal opportunity moments for the arts and humanities to shine through. Classic Earth literature, art, and music are key to the culture of Starfleet, and other alien cultures have their own arts that stand out from the crowd. Who doesn’t want to go to a Klingon opera or hear a concert of Bajoran dirges after all?

In Star Trek: Prodigy's “All the World’s a Stage,” the crew of the Protostar find a planet where the inhabitants have built their entire life around the stories and mission logs of a crewmember from Kirk’s Enterprise. Key to their culture, beyond naming themselves after the Bridge crew and dressing in their own versions of TOS uniforms, are performances of the stories they heard about the Enterprise. Reminiscent of a version of Trek in the Park, these “Enderprizians” have a flair for the theatrical.

This isn’t the first time that theater took to the stage in Star Trek. From The Original Series onwards, various Trek shows have taken the time to appreciate a good play or opera. With that in mind, we’ve gathered five key moments where theater was central to a Star Trek story, from Klingons quoting an Earth bard to The Doctor getting the spotlight. Read on to learn more, and let us know on social what your favorite theater moment is in Star Trek.