    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 5, 2014

    Time's Echo Photonovel Out Tomorrow From IDW

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    John Byrne is back with his latest Star Trek: New Visions photonovel adventure, "Time's Echo," due out tomorrow from IDW Publishing, with Byrne once again serving as writer, artist and photo-manipulator to create a visually compelling Trek tale. Here's the synposis, straight from IDW: "From the raging heart of the galaxy comes a message that summons the crew of the Starship Enterprise on their most bizarre and dangerous mission. A message sent by their own captain… ten centuries earlier."

    Star Trek: New Visions: Time's Echo will run 48 pages and cost $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.

