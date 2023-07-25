Published Aug 5, 2014
Time's Echo Photonovel Out Tomorrow From IDW
Time's Echo Photonovel Out Tomorrow From IDW
John Byrne is back with his latest Star Trek: New Visions photonovel adventure, "Time's Echo," due out tomorrow from IDW Publishing, with Byrne once again serving as writer, artist and photo-manipulator to create a visually compelling Trek tale. Here's the synposis, straight from IDW: "From the raging heart of the galaxy comes a message that summons the crew of the Starship Enterprise on their most bizarre and dangerous mission. A message sent by their own captain… ten centuries earlier."
Star Trek: New Visions: Time's Echo will run 48 pages and cost $7.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's Star Trek comic books.