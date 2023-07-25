Published Jul 15, 2015
Time to Trek Out Your Car
If your car is your personal starship Enterprise, then PlastiColor wants to help you accessorize it in Trek style. They've just introduced a variety of Trek-inspired automotive accessories, available later this month via Entertainment Earth; follow the links below to pre-order. First up is a foldable Star Trek sunscreen that features a wide image of the Original Series crew surrounding Captain Kirk. The product, which measures 58 inches wide by 27.5 inches tall, costs $15.99. Visit www.entertainmentearth.com
If you really, really love the Starfleet delta, the the Star Trek steering wheel cover is ideal. Designed to protect your hands from cold and hot extremes and featuring a comfortable, leather-like feel, it costs $14.99. Visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-oder.Next, there's a pair of air fresheners, one with the Vulcan greeting, the other with the Starfleet delta symbol. Each package costs $2.99 and features two fresheners.
earth.com to pre-oder.Next, there's a pair of air fresheners, one with the Vulcan greeting, the other with the Starfleet delta symbol. Each package costs $2.99 and features two fresheners. Visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order the Starfleet delta symbol air fresheners and HERE for the Vulcan greeting air fresheners.Moving on, there floor mats and a utility mat. Both universal-fit, rubber mats feature, you guessed it, the Starfleet delta, with the floor mats coming as a pair. The floor mats cost $42.99; visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order. The utility mat, which measures approximately 17 inches by 14 inches, costs $14.99, visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order. Who says the Enterprise doesn't have seatbelts? You can sure will with an easy-to-install Star Trek delta symbol shoulder pad. It costs $7.99. Go to www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order.
How about something for your drinks? Like an in-car coaster? Plasticolor has that, too. It costs $7.99 for a two-pack, and the coasters can be trimmed for a custom fit. Visit www.entertainment.com
to pre-order.And, lastly, there's a bright yellow delta logo high back seat cover. Made from 100% polyester with a urethane foam backing, the machine-washable product is designed to fit most high and low-backed bucket seats and comes with elastic straps and hooks for a snug and secure fit. It costs $21.99,visit www.entertainmentearth.com to pre-order.
