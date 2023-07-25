Tilly Helps an Unexpected Visitor

As previously reported, "Runaway" is written by Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman, and is directed by Maja Vrvilo. In it, while on board the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye.

"Runaway" kicks off CBS All Access's rollout of Star Trek: Short Treks, four standalone stories building toward the early 2019 return of Star Trek: Discovery. Each short will run approximately 10-15 minutes and will be an opportunity for fans to dive deeper into key themes and characters – including Tilly, Saru (Doug Jones), Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson, who directs his segment as well) and a new character, Craft (Aldis Hodge) -- that fit into Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.