    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 8, 2017

    Tiki Tiki Totem Stackable Wooden Figures Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Six Star Trek: The Original Series crew members are set to boldly go into retailers later this year as part the Tiki Tiki Totem stackable wooden figure line from Entertainment Earth.

    Measuring 2-inches wide x 3-inches tall, each Tiki Tiki Totem figure is crafted from solid wood and features unique interlocking sections (on the top and the bottom), so that Star Trek fans can create personalized Tiki Tiki Totem poles by arranging the character-driven figures in custom ways. Designed with vibrant 360-degree artwork, the first wave of figures will include Captain James T. Kirk, First Officer Spock, Commander Uhura, Chief Engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy, and Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu. Each piece will be sold separately.

    The Star Trek Tiki Tiki Totem wooden figures are available for pre-order at entertainmentearth.com.

