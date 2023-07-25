TIFF to Celebrate 50 Years of Trek

The Toronto International Film Festival's fall slate will kick off with a cinematic exploration of 50 Years of Star Trek, set to run from September 8 to December 30 at TIFF Bell Lightbox. The programming, presented with CBS Consumer Products, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise with screenings and episode marathons, as well as Trek Talks, an inventive series of conversations that will explore Star Trek's influence on our culture.

50 Years of Star Trek — September 8 to December 30

Beginning with a screening of the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "The Man Trap" on Festival Street (September 8), 50 years to the day the episode debuted on television, TIFF will show another 15+ screenings of Trek films and television episodes, as well as additional screenings of sci-fi films influenced by the series. Working with CBS Consumer Products and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), TIFF will present Trek Talks, roundtable discussions and keynote presentations that consider Trek's cultural impact in the areas of television, film, space, technology, education, social justice and politics.