Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Sep 11, 2014

    Throwback to Voyager's "Flashback"

    Throwback to Voyager's "Flashback"

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It was January of 1996 and Star Trek’s 30th anniversary loomed large. Paramount Pictures knew they wanted to celebrate the landmark anniversary, but how? The answer turned out to be “Flashback,” which aired on September 11, 1996, and was the second episode of Star Trek: Voyager’s third season – though it was actually filmed at the end of season two and banked; Deep Space Nine tipped its cap to Trek’s 30th anniversary as well with the episode “Trials and Tribble-ations,” which aired in November, 1996.





    Trek
    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
    TOS
    Star Trek VI


    Official Star Trek: Voyager Magazine
    Star Trek
    The Original Series
    The Original Series

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top