Throwback to Voyager's "Flashback"

It was January of 1996 and Star Trek’s 30th anniversary loomed large. Paramount Pictures knew they wanted to celebrate the landmark anniversary, but how? The answer turned out to be “Flashback,” which aired on September 11, 1996, and was the second episode of Star Trek: Voyager’s third season – though it was actually filmed at the end of season two and banked; Deep Space Nine tipped its cap to Trek’s 30th anniversary as well with the episode “Trials and Tribble-ations,” which aired in November, 1996.