    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 10, 2015

    Throwback Thursday: DeForest Kelley in House of Bamboo

    Throwback Thursday: DeForest Kelley in House of Bamboo

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Since everyone's celebrating today as Throwback Thursday, we at StarTrek.com thought we'd direct fans towards a particularly cool oldie but goodie. It's the film noir drama House of Bamboo, out now on Blu-ray for the first time (via Twilight Time). The film, directed by Samuel Fuller, opened in 1955 and starred Robert Ryan, Robert Stack, Cameron Mitchell and Shirley Yamaguchi. Also in the cast, but uncredited, is Star Trek's future Dr. McCoy, DeForest Kelley, in one of his early roles as a baddie.

