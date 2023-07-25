RECAP: Time is of the Essence

Looking mighty cybernetic, Leland stabs Tyler, attacks Michael, and fights Georgiou mano a mano. All the while, the Section 31 ship downloads the data. Michael has to let her mother go (and does) but Leland escapes with 54 percent of the sphere data. Attempting to console Michael, Spock says, "What we do now, here, in this moment, has the power to determine the future.... All of history can change with our next move."

Global Preview: "Through the Valley of Shadows"

In "Through the Valley of Shadows" a fourth signal leads the U.S.S. Discovery to an insular world, where Pike is forced to make a life-changing choice. Burnham and Spock investigate a Section 31 ship gone rogue, leading to a discovery with catastrophic consequences.