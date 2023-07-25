Three Years On: Nimoy In His Own Words

Hard to believe, but true: It's been three years already since Leonard Nimoy passed. Today, on the anniversary of his death, StarTrek.com is pleased to share clips of the actor/writer/producer/photographer/family man/philanthropist discussing Star Trek and Spock. The clips are derived from a four-hour interview that the Archive of American Television conducted with Nimoy several years ago.

Nimoy on Developing the Spock Character

Creating the Vulcan Salute & Favorite Episodes

Thoughts on Spock's Makeup

The Evolution of Trek's Special Effects

The Mind Meld, The Neck Pinch

The Original Series Feature Films

Please join us as we remember Leonard Nimoy.