Published Feb 26, 2018
Three Years On: Nimoy In His Own Words
Hard to believe, but true: It's been three years already since Leonard Nimoy passed. Today, on the anniversary of his death, StarTrek.com is pleased to share clips of the actor/writer/producer/photographer/family man/philanthropist discussing Star Trek and Spock. The clips are derived from a four-hour interview that the Archive of American Television conducted with Nimoy several years ago.
Nimoy on Developing the Spock Character
Creating the Vulcan Salute & Favorite Episodes
Thoughts on Spock's Makeup
The Evolution of Trek's Special Effects
The Mind Meld, The Neck Pinch
The Original Series Feature Films
Please join us as we remember Leonard Nimoy.