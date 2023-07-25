Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 26, 2018

    Three Years On: Nimoy In His Own Words

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Hard to believe, but true: It's been three years already since Leonard Nimoy passed. Today, on the anniversary of his death, StarTrek.com is pleased to share clips of the actor/writer/producer/photographer/family man/philanthropist discussing Star Trek and Spock. The clips are derived from a four-hour interview that the Archive of American Television conducted with Nimoy several years ago.

    Nimoy on Developing the Spock Character

    Creating the Vulcan Salute & Favorite Episodes

    Thoughts on Spock's Makeup

    The Evolution of Trek's Special Effects

    The Mind Meld, The Neck Pinch

    The Original Series Feature Films

    Please join us as we remember Leonard Nimoy.

