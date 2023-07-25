This Week In Star Trek History: Oct. 10-15

StarTrek.com takes a look back at events that occurred this week -- October 10-15 -- in Star Trek history. Check out who was born, who died, what was shot and what aired, and more.

October 10:The Deep Space Nine episode "The Siege" aired on this day in 1993. The episode, the third hour of the show's second season and the third part of a Bajoran trilogy, followed Sisko and crew as they attempted to thwart the Circle from gaining control of the space station. Michael Piller wrote and Winrich Kolbe directed it, while memorable guest stars included Steven Weber, Richard Beymer, Philip Anglim, Louise Fletcher and an uncredited Frank Langella.Star Trek (2009) composer Michael Giacchino was born on this day in 1967. Giacchino is a frequent J.J. Abrams collaborator, having also worked with Abrams on Alias, Lost, Fringe, Super 8 and the upcoming series, Alcatraz.October 11:Debuting feature director William Shatner called "Action!" for the first time on Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, which commenced filming on this day in 1988.Janet MacLachlan passed away on this day in 2010 at the age of 77. The veteran film and television actress was beloved in Star Trek circles for her role as Lt. Charlene Masters in the TOS episode "The Alternative Factor," which aired in 1967 and was the 20th episode of the first season.October 12:"The Counterclock Incident" aired on this day in 1974. The episode marked the 22nd and last episode ever of Star Trek: The Animated Series.Celia Lovsky died on this day in 1979 at the age of 82. The actress famously portrayed T'Pau in the TOS hour "Amok Time."October 13: Cast and crew completed the eighth and final day of shooting on the Voyager episode "Tsunkatse." Among those working that day was Dwayne Johnson, better known then as The Rock, who shot his scenes as the Pendari champion opposite Jeri Ryan.Niel Wray was born on this day in 1963. Wray is a busy and respected special effects supervisor with an unusual Star Trek connection. Wray worked as a visual effects supervisor on the remastering of the original Star Trek series and, in freshly added scenes, he appeared as an extra in both "The Menagerie Part I" and "The Devil in the Dark."October 14:

"Silicon Avatar" aired on this day in 1991. The fourth episode of The Next Generation's fifth season, "Silicon Avatar" tracked Picard and his crew as they pursued the Crystalline Entity that had killed thousands of people in a Federation colony. Among the show's guest stars was Ellen Geer, who played the xenologist Dr. Kila Marr. Geer is the daughter of the late Herta Ware, who played Picard's mother, Yvette, in the TNG episode "Where No One Has Gone Before."Paul Fix died on this day in 1983. Fix was a longtime character actor who played Dr. Mark Piper in the second TOS pilot "Where No Man Has Gone Before." Of course, many changes were made once TOS went to series, among them the departure of Fix and the hiring of DeForest Kelley as Bones.October 15:"Exile," episode six of Enterprise's third season, aired on this day in 2003. The hour was directed by Roxann Dawson and it marked the first episode of Enterprise to air in HD. A Star Trek newspaper comic strip ran for four years, from 1979 to 1983, and featured 20 extended arcs. The 19th arc, entitled "The Retirement of Admiral Kirk," was written by Gerry Conway and featured art by Dick Kulpa. It ran from August 15, 1983, to October 15, 1983.