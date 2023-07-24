This Star Trek Wedding Might Inspire Your Own

Serina’s story with Star Trek begins with Pamela. While a science fiction nerd, she preferred Star Wars and The X-Files. That is until Pamela introduced her to Voyager. The pair watched all of Voyager together, then moved on to the other series. Serina loved them all. The two joined a local group called The Valiant, which runs many Star Trek charity conventions, and became lifelong friends with cosplayers Kevin the Klingon and Guinan Linda.

It’s no surprise then that when the two were planning their red carpet themed wedding a few years later, they decided to dress up as their favorite Voyager characters — Serina as Captain Janeway and Pamela as B’Elanna Torres. Their wedding was the first time they’d dressed up as their favorite characters.

“It was such an awesome day. Our friends still talk about it today as the most fun wedding they have been to,” Serina says. The couple planned and organized the wedding themselves. “We ordered our costumes and badges online and then had them tailored to fit better. I [Serina] had my hair cut like Captain Janeway’s and styled to sit the same. Pamela’s hair was naturally like B’Elanna’s but she got it cut a little shorter to suit; she never went with the partial Klingon head as it kept falling off.”

The couple’s favorite part of the wedding were the two cakes: a full Star Trek: Voyager ship —even the nacelles were edible — and a Borg Cube. They borrowed Kevin the Klingon’s bat’leth for the cake cutting.