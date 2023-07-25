This Novel is the Perfect Reintroduction to Seven of Nine

The tie-in novel sees Voyager traversing a region of space rife with civilizations that have fallen to, or been decimated by, the Borg. The novel is a conceptual sequel to the season four episode, “The Raven,” and is set shortly after Seven’s addition to the crew of Voyager. An alien dictatorship, The Lhiaarian Empire, struggles to maintain its hold over a region so vast that Lt. Tom Paris refers to it as, “the biggest piece of claimed space he’s ever seen.” A race of telepaths, the Skedans, have been all but eradicated by the Borg and abandoned by the empire in their time of need. In an attempt to mask their responsibility for the deaths of thousands, Emperor Bytek of the Lhiarrian Empire has ordered the assassination of the surviving Skedans, who (of course) take refuge aboard the U.S.S. Voyager.

Despite the refuge offered aboard Voyager, the Skedans still find a threat among the crew: Seven of Nine. They’re too devastated by the loss of their homeworld and nearly all of their people to view Seven as anything other than Borg, and a threat. The Skedans conclude that she should answer for the atrocities she committed while she was part of the collective. With their telepathy, they begin to torment her with dreams and hallucinations of people she was involved in assimilating.

The novel sees Seven of Nine grappling with her humanity and navigating her blossoming relationships with the crew of Voyager; a much different Seven, it seems, than has been featured in the trailers for Star Trek: Picard. Much of the impact from Seven’s character stems from the navigation of her newfound humanity and individuality. She undergoes significant character development throughout her four seasons on Voyager, which allow her to engage in such integrally human acts as pursuing interpersonal and romantic relationships, and even eventually uses the holodeck in season seven's “Human Error” to practice such things as mingling with her crewmates and delivering a toast. These aspects of her characterization, taken into consideration with her exceptional combat abilities and extreme proficiency in astrometry, make for a truly complex character. In many ways, she is more capable and intelligent than the majority of Voyager’s crew, while simultaneously lacking aptitude in social pursuits many of her crewmates take entirely for granted.