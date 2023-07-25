Published Oct 1, 2019
This Month in Trek: Looking Back
September showed us the best of the 'Star Trek' community from all sides.
Each month, StarTrek.com scours the internet for the best mentions, writing, art, crafting, and all-around creative endeavors from the global Star Trek community. Our picks for September include a resurfaced review of "All Good Things...," some Klingon inspired looks at Paris Fashion Week, and several loving tributes to one of our own.
StarTrek.com contributor Ryan Britt did some digging recently, and found a diary penned review his 12-year-old self wrote of the TNG finale, "All Good Things...". He transcribed it for Tor.com, where he is a staff writer. Check out the excerpt below, and read his entire reflection here:
The two-hour finale entitled “All Good Things…” was very good, and it dealt with Captain Picard shifting back and forth through time to the past, to the first mission of the Enterprise, the present, and the future where he is an old man with a disease...
...The end was very good with Picard sitting down with this crew for the last time playing poker.
It was a good way to end the series.
We think everyone aboard Voyager would be happy to see that, like themselves, this rehabbed sea turtle also managed to make it back home. Congratulations, Captain Janeway!
HOME SWEET HOME: rehabbed juvenile green sea turtle released back into the Atlantic Ocean in #CocoaBeach after six month stint @BrevardZoo Sea Turtle Healing Center. Named "Captain Janeway." @star_trek@StarTrek@MyNews13@MyNews13Weather#News13Brevard#Florida ?? pic.twitter.com/QQRmtkg3Cm— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 19, 2019
Speculation is starting to build around Star Trek: Picard; so much so that fans have started compiling watch lists based on perceived clues from the first trailers and SDCC panel. IGN.com posted their list of 'essential' episodes to help old fans and new alike understand the character of Jean-Luc Picard, writing:
To help you prepare for Star Trek: Picard, we’ve put together the following essential viewing guide to the general arc of Jean-Luc's character -- these are the episodes of Star Trek: TNG (and a movie) that exemplify the character at his finest, or depict him encountering scenarios that put his talents and moxie most sharply on display. These stories also help illustrate the path his life has taken since joining Starfleet.
If nothing else, we can agree that their list —which includes TNG episodes like "The Measure of a Man" and "The Best of Both Worlds Parts 1 & 2"— contains some darn good Star Trek!
Canada's Ottowa Public Health found a creative way to get the message out on hyposprays— or, as we know them, vaccines.
Lots of misinformation online about vaccines. Visit https://t.co/G8HzUskb9C to learn about how vaccines used in Canada are safe & effective. Keep #TheNextGeneration healthy! #VaccinesWorkpic.twitter.com/rGcKWGgha9— Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) August 14, 2019
Meanwhile, in France, the Duras Sisters seem to have made an appearance at the Rick Owens show for Paris Fashion Week. Do we think designer Owens is a Trek fan?
Sincerely some Duras Sisters looks https://t.co/LvmMrBExC8— Gita Jackson, Mrs. Dr. Caspar Darling (@xoxogossipgita) September 28, 2019
Finally, the Star Trek family suffered a hard loss in September when Deep Space Nine's Aron Eisenberg passed away suddenly at age 50. We do not yet know the cause of death. However, we do know that immediately words of love and support for Eisenberg's family and friends began to pour in.
@AronEisenberg a talented man who was also one of the sweetest. love and sympathies to his family and friends— Gates McFadden (@gates_mcfadden) September 25, 2019
I’m so sorry to learn that my friend and #StarTrek brother #AronEisenberg has passed away. He was one of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Blessings and prayers of healing and peace to his girlfriend Malissa, his sons and his family, friends and fans. Rest is Paradise Aron.?? pic.twitter.com/OWZqkht4bo— Anthony Montgomery (@MrAMontgomery) September 23, 2019
Aron Eisenberg 1969~2019.— Doug Jones (@actordougjones) September 23, 2019
Heartbroken to hear of the young passing of this esteemed member of the Star Trek family from Deep Space Nine. The few times I met him, he was such a huggy, smiley bundle of joy and energy.
May angels guide him home as he boldly goes.#AronEisenberg#RIPpic.twitter.com/aI7ZRz5f9i
I have lost a great friend and the world has lost a great heart @AronEisenberg He was a man of conviction and enormous sensitivity and the best of humanity. Kitty and I grieve for Aron, his boys, and Malissa. Flights of angels my friend...you will be missed. There are no words... https://t.co/Q18yIVeZEe— Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) September 22, 2019
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the passing of actor Aron Eisenberg, who died yesterday at the age of 50, leaving behind two sons and his beloved wife, Malíssa Longo. https://t.co/rY2MBvAjOz— David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) September 22, 2019
I have just learned of Aron’s untimely passing. I have to catch my breath. Aron was such a pure, sweet soul and gifted artist. He was a dedicated collaborator and friend. My condolences and love to his wife and family.— Rene Auberjonois (@reneauberjonois) September 22, 2019
Hey, #StarTrek family! We're all reeling from losing the incomparable @AronEisenberg so suddenly, & here's something you can do. Click the link below to help his wife @Malissa_Longo & his family during this wretched time. Thank you. ? https://t.co/GD3iCe4K3m— Jess Phoenix ?????? (@jessphoenix2018) September 23, 2019
We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family. pic.twitter.com/zbXpAdH5pL— The DS9 Documentary (@DS9Doc) September 22, 2019
To honor his friend's passing in his own way, TNG's Wil Wheaton wrote on his personal site that he began watching DS9 for the first time. "With the passing my my friend, Aron, last week, I thought that I could remember and honor him by finally watching the series he gave so many years of his life and career to," the Wesley Crusher actor wrote. It may have surprised fans to learn that the actor hadn't yet watched the show —which overlapped, for some years, with TNG— but Wheaton's introduction to the series is summed up perfectly in the final lines of his entry, "Aron’s performance is sensational, by the way. But if you watched DS9, you already know that."
Over at Star Trek Online, fans held an in-game candlelight vigil for the Nog actor:
Star Trek Online Players Hold Torchlight Vigil for Actor Aron Eisenberg. #MMORPG#Startrekonlinehttps://t.co/qDMMnHOhLDpic.twitter.com/meiLYGtcua— MMOGames (@MMOGames) September 24, 2019
Of the in-game event, STO's Mike Fatum wrote:
With the news of Aron Eisenberg’s passing, players in Star Trek Online gathered in Quark’s Bar on Deep Space Nine, and at Nog and Jake’s favorite spot to sit on the promenade, to pay tribute. Aron was more than just a celebrity guest to the developers and players of STO – Nog became a Captain in their 2410 era, and appeared in game several times as part of a story contact, and as the face of the game welcoming back new players. He developed deep friendships with the members of the STO team, and we will miss him terribly.
And, finally, this past weekend, Eisenberg's son ran a similar tribute within the game World of Warcraft:
Hey everyone,@chris_mcmxcix, Aron's son is putting together a beautiful memorial through WoW. It's this Sunday. Please read the attachment for more details. https://t.co/0IOJkWynd0— Megan Elise (@MeganElise0_0) September 25, 2019
Each and every word written and game played proved a fitting tribute for a deeply beloved man. RIP, Aron Eisenberg.