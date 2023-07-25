This Month in Trek: March Madness

Last month, I wrote a piece for @startrek’s website talking about the twin virtues of hope and faith represented in the necklace worn by #StarTrekPicard’s twin android daughters Dahj and Soji and how much it means to me in light of having my own miracle twins. My wife and I preordered replicas of the necklaces from @rocklovejewelry for our girls for Valentine’s Day. They arrived today, coincidentally on Picard’s season finale day. My mom would see symbolism there. They are beautiful and my Hope and Faith love them. Thank you @isacamillebriones for sharing our story and especially for your magnificent performances over this season. Thank you @sirpatstew for being the captain we remember and for bringing some light into this dark world. Thank you @michael.chabon for your brilliance and beautiful soul that is so comforting in these trying times. Thank you @rocklovejewelry for your kindness and creating these beautiful pieces. Thank you @startrekcbs for bringing it back. Happy Picard finale day. Find some hope and faith, my friends.?

A post shared by Jake Black (@jakeboyslim) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:42am PDT