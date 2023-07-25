This is Why Starfleet Needs Gabriel Lorca

Discovery is unusually dark and gritty for a Trek series, but the darkness is necessary. It helps craft an ideal society for the future, despite a perhaps less than ideal present. Even though he’s from the Mirror Universe, Gabriel Lorca isn’t really that out of place for a man in wartime. He takes actions which are questionable and some people around him, including Admiral Cornwell, try to take him to task, claiming they are not aligned with Starfleet principles. To be fair, we don’t see a lot of the other captains during the war; we don’t honestly know what they may or may not be doing in the name of victoriously ending a devastating conflict. Who is to say what a captain, alone in space and facing an impossible, morally ambiguous choice, might decide to do?

As twisted as Mirror Lorca turned out to be, one thing I kept thinking about while watching season one of Discovery was how very cryptic the phrase “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few” really is. It sounds like a grandiose, even logical ideal, but in practice it creates a host of quandaries. Who decides who the many and the few are? What their needs are? What is best for them all? In a war, saving lives and ending the fighting as peacefully as possible is the goal, but in the course of pursuing that aim, or in creating a utopia, some measures may be taken which are opposed to utopian ideals.

Take, for instance, Lorca’s exploitation of the tardigrade in “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry.” This episode highlighted the uncertainty of their situation. Lorca appears distressed by the news that the mining colony on Corvan II is under attack and that no help can reach them before they are destroyed. Not only are hundreds of civilians in danger, the mining colony produces nearly half of the dilithium for Starfleet. It is a tactical and humanitarian crisis in the making. Lorca naturally uses the resources available to him — mainly, the spore drive. That the spore drive requires the tardigrade to function properly, and that operating the spore drive seems to hurt it, is irrelevant in Lorca’s view. He has the ability to save Corvan II and its colonists, so he takes advantage of that. The tardigrade is the ‘few’ — not the ‘many’ — in this equation. It is used much like other animals are in medical testing; it may be distasteful, but it is necessary. Only when the question of the creature’s sentience is factored in does it truly make a difference in the way the crew uses it, despite the reservations Burnham and others already have toward using it.