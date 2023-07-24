This Is What Love Looks Like 30 Years After Meeting at a Star Trek Convention

Ask my parents when they met and their answers vary. According to my mom, it was June. But dad says May. At least they both agree on the year — 1988.

“We just happened to sit next to each other,” my mom recalls.

They were in the main ballroom of the hotel’s conference center, waiting for a panel featuring a cast member from The Original Series. Conversation struck and information was exchanged, but there were no plans, no promises. My dad didn’t think much of the meeting and carried on at the convention, never thinking he’d see my mom again.

“After about a month, Cindy wrote me a long letter,” my dad tells me. “I was so surprised.”

Their letters continued back and forth, and several months later, in October, they saw each other at another Star Trek convention. once more at the LAX Hilton. This time, while chatting at the LAX Hilton once again, they made plans to see each other when my dad asked my mom to lunch.

The following year, my mom asked my dad to marry her. He said yes.